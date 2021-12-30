Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
A Shiawassee County Sheriff's vehicle
Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision
Police are seeking two in connection with a school bus that was shot at on Dec. 13, 2021.
Lansing police seek 2 in connection with gun fired at school bus

Latest News

Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Atlanta stadium has Spartans awestruck ahead of Peach Bowl
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
Glendale police arrest 3 people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10K each