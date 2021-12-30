Peach Bowl parade, MSU and Pitt team walks cancelled

ATLANTA, Mich. (WILX) - Citing inclement weather, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade presented by Lions Clubs International and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Team Walks have been canceled.

Bowl officials are continuing to monitor the weather in Atlanta and will make a decision on the status of the roof opening at a later time.

The roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium being open or closed will impact mask requirements for the game Friday night. If closed, masks will be required upon entry and are expected to be worn through the stadium unless actively eating or drinking. Should the roof be opened, masks will only be required in enclosed spaces - such as the team store, elevators, and lounges.

However, masks are strongly encouraged throughout the stadium regardless of the roof’s status.

