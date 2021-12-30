Oxford schools will require clear backpacks for middle, high school students

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - When students return to the halls of Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School, they will see numerous safety measures added -- including requiring the use of clear backpacks.

In a message addressed to Wildcat Nation on the district website, Superintendent Tom Thorne detailed the steps Oxford Community Schools is taking to ensure students, their families, and the community feels safe. The video that accompanied the message can be viewed below.

Thorne stated DK-8, Oxford Virtual Academy (OVA), Bridges, and Crossroads Day School students return on Monday, Jan. 3.

The district is continuing reconstruction of Oxford High School, working on logistics for a soft reopening. Details on that will be released early in January 2022.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many in our community, we now have enough clear backpacks so all high school, middle school, and Bridges students will be provided one upon their return,” Thorne said in the statement. “These secondary students will be required to use clear backpacks (which are big enough to hold a student’s Chromebook) for the time being. Please do not send your student with their regular backpacks to school on Monday or other school materials and expect a clear backpack to come home with your student(s).”

Elementary students will not be required to use clear backpacks when they return on Jan. 3 but must keep their regular backpacks in lockers or cubbies throughout the day.

“This has been a challenging time for our community and I want to encourage our Wildcats and their families to utilize the many resources and services for coping with trauma,” Thorne said, adding that if a parent or child is struggling in any way with returning to school, the school’s principal can be contacted and the parent/child, principal, and district will work together.

Additional physical and online safety and emotional well-being measures in place at Oxford Community Schools can be found HERE.

