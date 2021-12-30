Advertisement

Oxford schools will require clear backpacks for middle, high school students

The district is continuing reconstruction of Oxford High School, working on logistics for a soft reopening.
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - When students return to the halls of Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School, they will see numerous safety measures added -- including requiring the use of clear backpacks.

In a message addressed to Wildcat Nation on the district website, Superintendent Tom Thorne detailed the steps Oxford Community Schools is taking to ensure students, their families, and the community feels safe. The video that accompanied the message can be viewed below.

Thorne stated DK-8, Oxford Virtual Academy (OVA), Bridges, and Crossroads Day School students return on Monday, Jan. 3.

Related: Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools

The district is continuing reconstruction of Oxford High School, working on logistics for a soft reopening. Details on that will be released early in January 2022.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many in our community, we now have enough clear backpacks so all high school, middle school, and Bridges students will be provided one upon their return,” Thorne said in the statement. “These secondary students will be required to use clear backpacks (which are big enough to hold a student’s Chromebook) for the time being. Please do not send your student with their regular backpacks to school on Monday or other school materials and expect a clear backpack to come home with your student(s).”

Elementary students will not be required to use clear backpacks when they return on Jan. 3 but must keep their regular backpacks in lockers or cubbies throughout the day.

“This has been a challenging time for our community and I want to encourage our Wildcats and their families to utilize the many resources and services for coping with trauma,” Thorne said, adding that if a parent or child is struggling in any way with returning to school, the school’s principal can be contacted and the parent/child, principal, and district will work together.

Additional physical and online safety and emotional well-being measures in place at Oxford Community Schools can be found HERE.

More:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Shiawassee County Sheriff's vehicle
Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
Police are seeking two in connection with a school bus that was shot at on Dec. 13, 2021.
Lansing police seek 2 in connection with gun fired at school bus
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision

Latest News

MDHHS won’t change to CDC guidelines until review
(Source: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Facebook)
Peach Bowl parade, MSU and Pitt team walks canceled
WILX News 10 First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 12/30/21
Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent or improper jobless benefits over a...
Michigan likely paid $8.5B in fraudulent jobless claims