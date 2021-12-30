Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: Oxford Schools requiring clear backpacks, MDHHS waiting for CDC review, Peach Bowl Parade cancelled

New look for News 10
New look for News 10(WILX 2021)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

Oxford schools will require clear backpacks for middle, high school students

When students return to the halls of Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School, they will see numerous safety measures added -- including requiring the use of clear backpacks.

MDHHS won’t change to CDC guidelines until review

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recently reduced the recommended number of days to quarantine, while the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has said it will wait for a review of the evidence before making changes.

Peach Bowl parade, MSU and Pittsburgh team walks canceled

Citing inclement weather, the Peach Bowl Parade and the Peach Bowl Team Walks have been canceled.

