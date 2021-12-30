News 10′s most read stories of 2021

(WILX) - 2021 has been a long year, filled with so many massive stories that some may gone unnoticed, even for avid news readers. For example, did you know that the ship that blocked the Suez Canal did so in March? Doesn’t that feel like a 2020 story? That was this year.

Now, before the ball drops and we enter 2022, we’re taking a look back at the most read news stories of the year.

Biggest Michigan news stories of 2021

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1

On Jan. 1 of 2022 Michigan’s minimum wage will rise to $9.85, up 20 cents from its previous $9.65. The raise is part of the Improved Workforce Opportunity Act of 2018, which established an annual scheduled increase in the state minimum wage.

Chip shortage raising prices for used cars

The chip shortage plaguing the auto industry has small car dealerships paying the price, and that means you will too.

Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution

While the risk of getting Legionnaires’ disease from a home water system is much smaller than the risk from large water systems, home owners may be able to reduce the risk further by maintaining their water systems.

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers

In a move aimed at putting money back into the pockets of Michigan drivers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) has acted upon the governor’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders and will begin the process of refunding $400 per vehicle to Michigan drivers immediately.

Post-election audit report on Michigan’s election released

In light of accusations of voter fraud, the report highlighted the ethical, bipartisan and transparent nature of the audits. The audits were conducted by Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan officials across the state, and served as further evidence debunking lingering conspiracy theories about the election.

What a COVID booster dose means for Michiganders

Experts said that while breakthrough cases are possible, being vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself and the booster can only help. Sparrow Immunologist Dr. Michael Zaroukian said the booster serves as extra protection.

COVID surge pushing Michigan hospitals past capacity

Michigan hospitals saw an alarming number of patients walk through their doors as COVID-19 cases surged again, with Mid-Michigan is a hotspot.

President Trump’s campaign suing Michigan, Wayne County in Federal Court

The campaign is trying to stop the state’s canvassing and certification of ballots. The lawsuit filed Wednesday morning claimed there were “irregularities” in Detroit’s counting process.

Biggest Ingham County news stories of 2021

Investigation into disappearance of Brendan Santo focuses on Red Cedar River

MSU Police say foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of Brendan Santo. However, he remains missing.

Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area shortly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

East Lansing’s first Black mayor sworn-in

East Lansing does not vote for the position of mayor. Instead, the mayor is selected by the city council. With the selection of Ron Bacon, for the first time in East Lansing’s history, the city will have a Black mayor.

MSU to require all students, faculty and staff to have booster shot for spring semester

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced that a vaccine booster requirement will be in place at the university beginning with the spring semester.

Lansing Board of Water and Light approves nearly $1B utility discount for potential GM battery plant

Michigan is one step closer to bringing a battery plant to Delta Township as officials with the Lansing Board of Water and Light approved a utility discount for GM Tuesday.

Plane crash at Capital Region International Airport

Emergency responders, including the Lansing Fire Department, DeWitt Township Fire Department and Delta Township Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish the plane, which caught fire shortly after impact at the crash site.

Surge pushing hospitals to their limits

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Biggest Jackson County news stories of 2021

Jackson County Health Department looking for new leader

Jackson County had to search for a new health officer even as rising COVID-19 cases in the area and brought national attention.

Jackson mayor-elect’s tragedy fuels drive to curb gun violence

“I told everybody last night the celebration will be short because the work starts today,” Mahoney said. “I’ll spend the next three weeks really trying to get organized and have meetings and trying to get setup. That way when day one starts, I’ll feel like I’m fully prepared and have my game plan all the way in place.”

Mid-Michigan students excited to get back to school

One organization looked into which states were the most excited to head back to school in the fall, and Michigan was at the bottom of that list. When News 10 asked mid-Michigan about it, they disagreed.

US-127 diverging diamond will be the first in Mid-Michigan

Diverging diamond interchanges are relatively new in road design. It temporarily forces traffic to switch sides of the road, so people are driving on the left.

Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking

A Detroit traffic stop lead police to a teen girl missing from Jackson for over a month.

Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival

When first responders arrived at the scene of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway, they found the men, all in their early 20′s, unresponsive inside a travel trailer.

Biggest Livingston County news stories of 2021

Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

Folks in Livingston County are shining their cowboy boots, getting ready to kick the dust up when a country music star comes to town.

Livingston County Commissioner declares intent to oppose vaccine mandate

Livingston County Commissioner Mitchell Zajac said he introduced a resolution that would declare that Livingston County would not comply with vaccine orders that require businesses with more than 100 employees to have their employees vaccinated.

Commissioner Zajac requested the resolution not be reviewed by the General Government/Health and Human Services Committee in the interest of expedience.

‘This guy is a real piece of work:’ Sheriff says Rep. Jewell Jones snuck handcuff key into jail

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) brought a handcuff key into jail when he was arrested for violating his bond, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was arrested on April 6 for drunk driving, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon and was released on bond April 7.

Biggest Ionia County news stories of 2021

Ionia Sheriff’s Deputies make a strange discovery when investigating home break-in

According to the sheriff’s office, a teenage girl was home alone in the residence when someone started “ripping on the door handle” in an attempt to gain entry to the home. She called her mother, who in turned called the police.

As the deputies investigated, they came across a substantial clue: The suspect was still in the home.

Biggest Clinton County news stories of 2021

Dewitt Panthers win first football state championship in school history

The Dewitt Panthers went home champions after they beat River Rouge 40-30 in the MHSAA Division 3 football final. It was the first such win in the school’s history.

Serial home invader caught by DeWitt Twp. Police

A partial print was submitted to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, which recently returned the results, finding a positive match on an individual from Lansing.

Biggest Eaton County news stories of 2021

John Geddert, former owner of Twistars, has died by suicide

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

Triple homicide suspect to undergo psych evaluation

Sougstad, 23, pled not guilty to the killing of his family members, which included his mother, father, and brother. In Sept. his bond was denied

Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent

The decision has been made to hire Dr. Marcus Davenport after reviewing resumes, holding meetings, interviewing candidates, taking public input, narrowing the list, conducting second and third-round interviews. The selection comes after more than a year of controversy surrounding former superintendent Brian Mefcalf’s departure over a controversial Facebook post he made about George Floyd’s death.

Biggest National news stories of 2021

FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean

An unidentified flying object spotted in the evening sky over Leeward Oahu prompted witnesses to call 911 on Tuesday.

There are multiple videos of what appears to be a glowing‚ oblong mass — both in the sky and in the water.

Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

An Ohio bar owner said he will no longer play NBA games for customers at his establishment until LeBron James is “expelled” from the league.

The decision from JP Linneman, owner of the Cincinnati-area bar Linne’s Pub, came as a response to James’ comments regarding the fatal police-involved shooting of a Columbus teenaged girl.

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

The Lumberton Honda dealership is facing backlash from the picture of Trinity Bethune’s major milestone. She said it was the first car she had purchased on her own.

Instead of putting her real name, the post labeled her a derogatory term.

Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Using some clippers and a little bit of patience, an Indianapolis principal solved a problem by giving his middle school student a haircut when the boy wasn’t feeling confident in his appearance. It’s earned him praise online.

