MSU planning for in-person return, CMU to require booster

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley says the school is still planning for an in-person return for the upcoming semester.

In a statement, Stanley says the decision was made based on the fact that the current rate of spread is similar to the rate when the fall semester ended.

All students and staff will be required to have a booster shot as part of the school’s vaccine requirements. Face coverings are still to be worn indoors on campus.

The school is recommending everyone be tested for COVID-19 before their return. The next semester at MSU is scheduled to begin on Jan. 10.

“Throughout this past semester, our campus protocols worked effectively and the classroom continues to be a safe environment for teaching and learning,” President Stanley said in the statement. “As such, we are continuing with our plans to start the spring 2022 semester in person on Jan. 10.”

President Stanley also reminded students, staff, and faculty of several actions they can take to ensure a safe start to the semester:

All students, faculty, and staff are required to have a booster shot as part of the university’s vaccine requirement “Getting a booster is an important step in protecting yourself and those around you from becoming seriously ill.”

Masks have been helpful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 “Please continue wearing face coverings indoors. On campus, face coverings indoors will remain a requirement. We also urge everyone to follow good public health practices, such as washing your hands frequently and masking in crowded spaces.”

Recommending all returning students, faculty, and staff test for COVID-19 before returning to campus for classes or work. “If you need help finding a test, the state of Michigan has good resources for many options. Once back in East Lansing, we have testing options at Spartan Stadium and through our Early Detection Program . This is a good time to sign up for the Early Detection Program if you haven’t already.”



President Stanley said more information related to booster verifications will be shared in January.

The City of East Lansing requires masks when inside all city buildings and at public meetings, regardless of vaccination status.

Central Michigan University to require booster shots

Central Michigan University is now requiring students and staff to get their booster shots. The deadline is Jan. 17. Those who do not get the booster must get tested weekly for the virus even if they got the original vaccine. The University of Michigan and Wayne State University have similar booster requirements.

Related: U-M to resume in-person classes Jan. 5, with added safety measures

Wayne State mandates booster shots

Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo

Michigan college graduates react to student loan pause until May

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.