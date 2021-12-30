MSP advising Michiganders to plan ahead and be safe on New Year’s Eve

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we prepare to welcome the New Year, the Michigan State Police want to remind everyone to take the steps to stay safe after any holiday get-togethers.

The holiday season can be one of the most dangerous for drunk driving MSP reported that fifteen people died in crashes on Michigan roads during the holidays last year.

The best thing you can do to keep yourself and other people safe is to plan ahead.

If you are drinking, have a designated driver, or utilize services such as Uber or Lyft. AAA will continue to offer “Tow to Go” through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022. The program dispatches a tow truck to transport a driver that would be impaired and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan. Michigan residents can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride.

If you aren’t drinking, maybe you’re the designated driver or if you are just driving on Friday night, be aware of those other drivers around you to keep yourself and those in your car safe.

MSP Troopers will be out on the roads looking for any reckless drivers.

“We look for speeds reckless driving careless driving could be the simple fact, we pull something over for not wearing their seatbelt,” said Brian Oleksyk, Public Information Officer for MSP. “If they’ve been drinking then the investigation goes in that way that direction and we investigate to see if they’ve been operating under the influence.”

If you are going to be out driving Friday night, you will see more state police out patrolling the roads than normal with some extra officers out looking for any impaired drivers.

