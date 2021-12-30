Morning Stories -- Dec. 30, 2021: Michiganders prepare for celebrations, Holt teacher on paid leave amid investigation, Ypsi man steals school bus

Mid-Michigan gears up for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl celebrations

The holiday celebrations aren’t over yet. Despite record-breaking COVID cases, for many in Mid-Michigan, the parties are just starting.

Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime

A Holt Public Schools teacher is on paid administrative leave after reportedly being arrested and charged with a crime in Shiawassee County.

The strange ties between Peach Bowl opponents Michigan State and Pittsburgh

The Michigan State Spartans are just hours away from their Peach Bowl matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

These teams will be opponents once Thursday evening rolls around, but they have a few similarities as well. In fact, Pittsburgh Head Coach Pat Narduzzi has a little green in his blood.

Meridian Township to test new work week for its employees

Meridian Township employees will be testing a new work structure to start off the new year. They will get to work from home for the first eight Fridays of the new year as part of the new work structure trial.

Lansing police seek man accused of felonious assault with a baseball bat

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of felonious assault with a baseball bat.

Lansing police seek 2 in connection with gun fired at school bus

Police described the suspects as two young white men driving a beige vehicle.

Ypsilanti man arrested after police pursuit in stolen school bus

A man was taken into police custody after reportedly leading police on a chase in a stolen school bus.

