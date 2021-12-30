Mid-Michigan gears up for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday celebrations aren’t over yet. Despite record-breaking COVID cases, for many in Mid-Michigan, the parties are just starting.

While New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place Friday, because of the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Thursday, people will be celebrating for an extra day.

“This will be our first actual full New Year’s,” said Thom Omar, the manager of One North Kitchen and Bar.

Omar said they’re planning for a more intimate setting of 35-50 people for a private event.

“It’s going to have live music and a champagne toast and a lovely little appetizer spread,” Omar said.

“To finally go ahead and celebrate the end of ‘21 and the start of ‘22? We’re here for it, man,” said Casey DJ Chewy Lambert. “We’re excited.”

Lambert will be providing music as DJ Chewy at a public celebration in Downtown Owosso. Lambert said they’ll be turning the downtown area into a social district, where people can mingle with their beverages out on the street.

Despite the surge in COVID numbers, the event is going on as normal at full capacity.

“To put together an event of this magnitude in this kind of public climate is huge in it’s own,” Lambert said. “It really is a total community effort. Small town America shows out big in the heart department and I’m glad to be a part of it, man.”

Another big bar night for Michiganders is the Peach Bowl. However, there are people who are choosing to watch the game from home, mostly due to the rising coronavirus cases.

“Our active alumni tend to be a little older. We polled them to see what do you feel like coming out for? They were kind of tentative,” said Joanna Poe, Jackson County Spartan Alumni. “Like, yeah, maybe for a game watch? But it didn’t work out.”

According to One North, there are still tickets available for its New Year’s Eve Celebration.

In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, the American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will be giving free rides and tows to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t be driving. More information can be read here.

