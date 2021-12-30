Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully after crash on I-75
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we experience more snow and ice accumulation, Michigan State Police troopers are urging residents to drive carefully on slick roads.
Related: Michigan State Police advising Michiganders to plan ahead and be safe on New Year’s Eve
The reminder from MSP came after a semi truck crash on I-75 Thursday morning. Drivers should expect intermittent closures across all Michigan highways as crashes are likely.
More: WILX Live Traffic Map
Related:
- Reminder: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan
- No injuries in semi truck crash on I-96 in Howell, police say
- Westbound lanes of I-94 reopen in Jackson after vehicle fire
- MSP: Alcohol not a factor in Lenawee County collision of car, house
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.