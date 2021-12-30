Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully after crash on I-75

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we experience more snow and ice accumulation, Michigan State Police troopers are urging residents to drive carefully on slick roads.

The reminder from MSP came after a semi truck crash on I-75 Thursday morning. Drivers should expect intermittent closures across all Michigan highways as crashes are likely.

