Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A Holt Public Schools teacher is on paid administrative leave after reportedly being arrested and charged with a crime in Shiawassee County.
News 10 obtained court documents that show that Brian Heath Hannon was charged with criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 13.
Elliot Elementary School, within the Holt Public Schools district, has Hannon listed on their website as a transitional kindergarten teacher.
A letter from the school district said they will take appropriate disciplinary action against the teacher, including firing him, if they learn misconduct did occur.
The letter said the district does not believe any Holt Public Schools students were involved.
The district will provide support and counseling for any students and families impacted by the situation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-2297.
The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.
