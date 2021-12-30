Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A Holt Public Schools teacher is on paid administrative leave after reportedly being arrested and charged with a crime in Shiawassee County.

News 10 obtained court documents that show that Brian Heath Hannon was charged with criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 13.

Elliot Elementary School, within the Holt Public Schools district, has Hannon listed on their website as a transitional kindergarten teacher.

As of Dec. 29, 2021, Brian Hannon is still listed as a teacher through Holt Public Schools. (WILX)

A letter from the school district said they will take appropriate disciplinary action against the teacher, including firing him, if they learn misconduct did occur.

The letter said the district does not believe any Holt Public Schools students were involved.

The district will provide support and counseling for any students and families impacted by the situation.

The full letter can be read below.

In keeping with our practice of providing our learning community with important information, I would like to update you on a situation that the District became aware of on December 15, 2021. As a result of a police investigation in a neighboring county, the Elliott Elementary transitional kindergarten teacher, hired in 2018, was immediately placed on administrative leave. The District has learned that the teacher has been arrested and is being charged with a crime in Shiawassee County. The District will be taking appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including termination, if we learn that he committed misconduct by the preponderance of the evidence. He will remain on paid administrative leave as we investigate the credibility of the allegations. Since this is an active criminal investigation, all further questions should be directed to law enforcement or the prosecutor’s office in Shiawassee County. We will keep you updated on all appropriate developments. Our top priority is, and will continue to be, the safety and wellbeing of our students. At this point, we do not believe any of our students are involved. Regardless, the District will continue to provide academic support and counseling for any District students and families impacted by what has been reported. To access the additional supports, please contact our Director of Mental Health, Heather Findley by email at heather.findley@hpsk12.net. Our crisis team members have been informed and are prepared to support as needed. Individuals with academic or school specific questions should contact your building administrator. If you have information of concern regarding this matter, please contact Shiawassee County Sheriff Detective, Keith Hansen by calling (517) 743-3411 ext.7225, OK2Say at 1-855-565-2729, the Holt Public Hotline (517) 699-STOP, or my office. Together, let us continue to focus on celebrating and inspiring our students to reach their goals and to make a positive impact in the world in which they live. We appreciate your ongoing support as we continue to strive to improve our learning community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-2297.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

