First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Heavy Snowfall Is Possible Saturday Afternoon Into Saturday Night
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A storm system passing just to the south of Michigan Saturday afternoon into Saturday night will bring the possibility of heavy snowfall to the area. The snow could cause travel issues Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you have travel plans across southern Michigan Saturday afternoon or Saturday night you may want to consider an earlier trip. The storm is several days away and changes in the forecast are expected, but as of Thursday morning a 4-7′' snowfall looks possible.

A First Alert Weather Day is our way to highlight the forecast for a day our meteorologist believe may contain inconvenient or dangerous weather.

Now may be a good time to download the WILX First Alert Weather App for updates on the Saturday storm and radar on your phone or tablet. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

