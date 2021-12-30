Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
A Shiawassee County Sheriff's vehicle
Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New isolation protocols face criticism in Michigan and beyond

Latest News

The 27-year-old created a disturbance by knocking over a podium and had to be taken away by...
RAW: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run acts out in Fla. court appearance
Sparklers celebration
Mid-Michigan gears up for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl celebrations
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
2022 is just around the corner.
Mid-Michigan gears up for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl celebrations