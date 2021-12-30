Block party for teenagers in Lansing aims to better the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A block party for teenagers in Lansing is more than just a good time for children, it’s an important event for the entire community.

The event took place Thursday at The Fledge, located near the intersection of Eureka and Holmes streets.

According to the organizer, the event was put on to show teenagers there are positive ways to spend their time in the community. The event comes after the numbers involving teen violence have skyrocketed in Mid-Michigan.

Organizer Miranda Houston said that as a parent, she wants her own teenagers to be a part of the answer and not the problem.

“I love my kids but all kids are our future. I’m definitely into kids and just wanting to make sure they have a good foundation to start with. So that’s along the lines of what we do in our organization,” Houston said. “My kids are somewhat the answer, but it’s personal motivation as well and what I’m passionate about as well.”

The even runs until 10 p.m. Thursday and includes motivational speakers, dancing, arts and crafts, giveaways and more.

