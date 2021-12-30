Atlanta stadium has Spartans awestruck ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Mich. (WILX) - You may not recognize it off the top of your head, but the video below from The Weather Channel can refresh your memory.

The Georgia Dome was demolished in 2017 which is when this video went viral. The bus blocked the perfect shot and the video that went crazy on social media due to the unfortunate timing.

The new stadium that took its place sits just south of where the dome used to be and it is jaw-dropping.

Opening in 2017, it’s one of the newer stadiums in the NFL and is home to the Atlanta Falcons. News 10 was able to watch part of Michigan State’s practice there on Tuesday and the stadium is beautiful.

The Spartans were as impressed as we were.

“Yeah, it was a great experience just walking into that stadium,” said MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed. “It’s chill looking up and you can see that little thing, you know it’s open and stuff like that. It’s one of the coolest stadiums I’ve ever been in. That dome, I’m looking forward to it on Thursday seeing it filled up with Spartan fans. And I’m ready to go. "

It wasn’t just the players that were awestruck.

“Yeah, it’s a phenomenal venue. I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be in there, some big games before so it’s awesome,” said Jay Johnson, MSU’s offensive coordinator. “I mean the way that place is and how they’ve done that is phenomenal. And you could see our guys. There was definitely, when they got dressed and we were taking the field for practice, there were some guys that you could see they were excited. They were emotional. Kind of got them going a little bit. Helped us to have a good practice.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium also plays host to Atlanta United, the Major League Soccer team in town. With a capacity of 71,000, we’ll see how many Pitt and MSU fans fill this place Friday night.

