Ypsilanti man arrested after police pursuit in stolen school bus

No injuries were reported
Monroe County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - A man was taken into police custody after reportedly leading police on a chase in a stolen school bus.

The bus was reportedly taken from St. Mary’s Catholic Central High School.

According to authorities, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the school bus at about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning after dispatchers said to be on the look out. When he tried to stop the bus, police said the man kept driving and sped up.

Police said the pursuit continued through Summerfield and Ida townships and reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended after deputies were able to surround the bus.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Ypsilanti, was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7540 or 734-240-7700.

