The strange ties between Peach Bowl opponents Michigan State and Pittsburgh

ATLNANTA, GA. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are just about 24 hours away from their Peach Bowl matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

These teams will be opponents once Thursday evening rolls around, but they have a few similarities as well. In fact, Pittsburgh Head Coach Pat Narduzzi has a little green in his blood.

Narduzzi served as the Spartans’ defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014. During those seven years, he helped build not only the program, but also the facilities in East Lansing. He said that when he joined the Spartans coaching staff, they were working out of trailers.

“The old offices there -- God, I can’t remember what the name of that building was -- Duffy Daugherty Building? That place was a mess when we got there,” Narduzzi said. “Coach Dantonio did a heck of a job renovating it. But you learn along the road, I’m kind of a builder to begin with, so I’ve kind of redone basements. So that that is part of my DNA is making sure things look good and make sure it’s the best for our kids.”

Before kickoff, tune in to News 10 and join Kellan Buddy and Seth Wells live from Atlanta for the Peaches and Green special. That’s on 6 p.m. Thursday night.

