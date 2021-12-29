Advertisement

One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to the area of Cedar Street and Mt. Hope Road in Lansing Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) spoke with several people at the scene. The officers were then advised that a man had arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The wounded person, a 39-year-old man, was determined to be the person who was wounded during the incident near Cedar and Mt. Hope.

Investigation at the scene revealed that a fight had broken out between several of the people in the area, at which point one of them drew a firearm and fired it, wounding the 39-year-old male. The victim was then driven to the hospital.

Police say the injuries of the victim do not appear to be life threatening. At least one person has been taken into custody and all are accounted for. They say that there is currently no threat to the community, as this was an isolated incident.

