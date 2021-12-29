Advertisement

Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief, Dec. 29, 2021

By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s the top stories for Wednesday.

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 25,858 new cases, 338 deaths over past 2 days

The state averaged a record-breaking 12,929 cases daily during that span.

One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting

Police responded to the area of Cedar Street and Mt. Hope Road in Lansing Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

New isolation protocols face criticism in Michigan and beyond

The new guidance on COVID-19 isn’t coming without criticism.

Harlem Globetrotters preview tour stop in East Lansing

The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the court after taking a year off of touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Americans can expect fewer surprise medical bills come January

Americans will have one less healthcare headache in 2022, thanks to the No Surprises Act.

See more: Morning Stories -- Dec. 29, 2021: First responder dies of COVID, Jackson students to get free COVID tests, Michigan’s new district map

