New isolation protocols face criticism in Michigan and beyond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new guidance on COVID-19 isn’t coming without criticism.

The president of the organization National Nurses United says frontline workers are nervous this will cause a wider spread of the virus while hospitals are already filled up.

“This is not the time to be lessening. our staffing concerns have not been addressed and measures like this will make it worse instead of better,” said Jean Ross, President National Nurses United.

Airline workers are also critiquing the new guidance, saying they’re worried this is pushing people who are still sick back to work.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the decision after new science showed that coronavirus is more contagious in the first few days of infection.

