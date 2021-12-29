Morning Stories -- Dec. 29, 2021: First responder dies of COVID, Jackson students to get free COVID tests, Michigan’s new district map

DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job

First responders -- like James Swindlehurst -- are dispatched every day to situations where they are putting themselves at risk. They are often the first line of defense for patients with coronavirus.

Jackson students able to get free COVID testing ahead of return to school

Students and staff at all Jackson Public Schools will be able to get a free rapid COVID test before coming back to school and during the first day back. The Jackson Health Department is working with Jackson Public Schools to put on a rapid testing drive-thru.

Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools

Michigan public schools can now use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers for the rest of the year.

The bill lets secretaries, paraprofessionals, and other school employees without a teaching certificate work as subs if they have a high school diploma or an equivalent certificate.

Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo

An online search group called Bring Brendan Santo Home is now asking for photos to help in the search.

The group is asking anyone who was at Michigan State University on the night of Brendan’s disappearance to share their photos that may have Santo in the background.

Police need help finding suspect in murder of Lansing mother and daughter

The Lansing Police Department and US Marshals Service are still looking for Brion Reynolds, the man wanted in connection with the murder of Michelle Roper and Alexis Brown.

U-M to resume in person classes Jan. 5, with added safety measures

University of Michigan students will continue learning in-person according to university officials, however students will be met with some new safety guidelines once they return from break.

68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision

Michigan State Police troopers identified the two people killed in in a collision on Christmas Eve.

