Michigan’s only Historically Black College returning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eight years ago Michigan’s first and only Historically Black College shut down. The Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit, an institution that had been in operation since 1939, was thought to be closed for good until a bill signed this week changed that.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5447 and 5448 to facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

The Lewis College of Business operated in Detroit until 2013. The college originally received its Historically Black College (HBCU) designation in 1987, and it will request and HBCU recognition from the state when it reopens.

“I am proud to play a part in helping reopen the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am committed to expanding educational opportunities for Michiganders across our state to put Michigan first.”

Related: Grant allows Michigan schools to invest in students’ mental and physical health

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards is the founder of the Pensole Design Academy in Oregon and and is slated to be president of the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

“Thank you to Governor Whitmer and all of our partners for helping the grandchildren of Violet T. Lewis, Pensole and College for Creative Studies establish an HBCU in the state of Michigan,” said Edwards. “Our goal is to celebrate Violet T. Lewis’ life’s work she established in the city of Detroit in 1939. Today moves us forward to another major step in continuing her legacy with the support of our founding partners College for Creative Studies, Target, and The Gilbert Family Foundation.”

The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is expected to open in 2022, on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

More:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.