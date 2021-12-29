Michigan’s Cask & Kettle serves up coffee cocktails

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Located in Temperance, Michigan, the founders of Cask & Kettle, are self-declared hot drink and cocktail lovers. They have created an easy and convenient way for anyone to prepare and serve a complete, well crafted hot cocktail.

Pete Borozan, the co-founder of Cask & Kettle, stopped by Studio 10 to show us how easy it is to make one of their delicious hot cocktails. Check out the video to learn more!

