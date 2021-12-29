Advertisement

Michigan’s Cask & Kettle serves up coffee cocktails

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Located in Temperance, Michigan, the founders of Cask & Kettle, are self-declared hot drink and cocktail lovers. They have created an easy and convenient way for anyone to prepare and serve a complete, well crafted hot cocktail.

Pete Borozan, the co-founder of Cask & Kettle, stopped by Studio 10 to show us how easy it is to make one of their delicious hot cocktails. Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

werweerwer
Capital Area Michigan Works
ewrwerwer
Work It Out Wednesday
sdafasdffsd
CASK N KETTLE
WIOW: Self-defense Jujutsu
Learning some basic self-defense moves for protection