Meridian Township to test new work week for its employees

By Claudia Sella and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine only showing up to work in the office for four days a week.

Meridian Township employees will be testing a new work structure to start off the new year. They will get to work from home for the first eight Fridays of the new year as part of the new work structure trial.

The trial initially started off as a four day work week, but has been modified to have employees work from home on Fridays. Regardless, employees are still excited about the trial.

“I have often thought that for a number of years that the work week should change,” said Meridian Township clerk Deborah Guthrie.

The decision to try out the new schedule was made by a unanimous vote in November. Members of the Meridian Township Board said the idea was pitched by the township manager as a creative way to recruit employees.

“There has been a number of issues in regards to recruiting and retaining employment across the country, especially with COVID,” Guthrie said.

Employees said they think the new schedule will help recruit employees and help current employees too.

It will be a transition for some, which is why they are giving it a test run.

The new work structure only applies to non-emergency employees and does not include Meridian Township police and fire crews.

