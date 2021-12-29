Advertisement

Local 5K to raise money to help heat homes for those in need

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Community Services says that there’s minimal home heating assistance funding available, so it is essential to raise local funds to help area families.

You can help by joining us to raise funds to assist your friends and neighbors.

100% of all funds raised will directly assist those who are not able to heat their homes.

An easy way to help is through the Walk For Warmth 5K.

Thanks to the success of last year’s Walk for Warmth our 32nd Walk for Warmth will be held virtually.

For race details sign up below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/ClintonEatonIngham/W4W2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo

Latest News

sadfsdfadf
Walk for Warmth
Take Me Home Tuesday: Guinea Pigs
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Frosty, Jingle and Snowflake
AsdasD
One North
adsfadsafasdfsdf
Studio 10 Tidbit