Local 5K to raise money to help heat homes for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Community Services says that there’s minimal home heating assistance funding available, so it is essential to raise local funds to help area families.

You can help by joining us to raise funds to assist your friends and neighbors.

100% of all funds raised will directly assist those who are not able to heat their homes.

An easy way to help is through the Walk For Warmth 5K.

Thanks to the success of last year’s Walk for Warmth our 32nd Walk for Warmth will be held virtually.

For race details sign up below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/ClintonEatonIngham/W4W2021

