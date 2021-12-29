Advertisement

Lansing police seek man accused of felonious assault with a baseball bat

Suspect seen with a black Crown Victoria with no license plate.
Police are looking for a man in connection with a Dec. 23, 2021 assault with a baseball bat in...
Police are looking for a man in connection with a Dec. 23, 2021 assault with a baseball bat in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of felonious assault with a baseball bat.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the parking lot of a south Lansing business.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who was seen with a Black woman and a child in a black Ford Crown Victoria with no license plate. Police said the vehicle is possibly spray painted and has a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7867 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

