Lansing police seek man accused of felonious assault with a baseball bat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of felonious assault with a baseball bat.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the parking lot of a south Lansing business.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who was seen with a Black woman and a child in a black Ford Crown Victoria with no license plate. Police said the vehicle is possibly spray painted and has a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7867 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

Police are looking for a man in connection with a Dec. 23, 2021 assault with a baseball bat in Lansing. (WILX)

