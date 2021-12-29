Lansing police 2 in connection with gun fired at school bus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people that reportedly shot at a school bus.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Dec. 13 near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jerome Street.

Police described the suspects as two young white men driving a beige vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7867 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

