Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters preview tour stop in East Lansing

Ankle-breaking crossovers and ball-handling wizardry return to East Lansing!
Harlem Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotters(Harlem Globetrotters)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the court after taking a year off of touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elite squad will be at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, for the Spread Game tour.

This year, the Globetrotters teamed up with award-winning experts from broadway and renowned comedians to introduce a new cast of characters. They will also go head to head with the Washington Generals in an all-new dunk contest.

Tickets, including Meet & Greet packages, are on sale and can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo
Just as a holiday weekend ended, COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the United States...
Testing urged in mid-Michigan as COVID-19 cases surge amid holidays
Elijah Cole Lile
MSP seek teen missing from juvenile detention facility
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Dec. 29, 2021: First responder dies of COVID, Jackson students to get free COVID tests, Michigan’s new district map
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 12/29/21
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job