Harlem Globetrotters preview tour stop in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the court after taking a year off of touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elite squad will be at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, for the Spread Game tour.

This year, the Globetrotters teamed up with award-winning experts from broadway and renowned comedians to introduce a new cast of characters. They will also go head to head with the Washington Generals in an all-new dunk contest.

