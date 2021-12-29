Grant allows Michigan Schools to invest in students’ mental and physical health.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools around the state can now start the process of hiring 560 more school psychologists, social workers, counselors, and nurses.

The funding for the employees comes from the State School Aid Act.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says having these skilled professionals in school buildings will help kids get the support they need during the pandemic.

“The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals are not luxuries. Healthy students—physically, mentally, and social-emotionally—are better learners,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Having skilled professionals in school buildings helps our kids get the supports they need so they can thrive in the classroom and beyond.”

So far, 210 school districts have applied for grant funding to hire 562 staff members including 60 school psychologists, 226 school social workers, 146 school counselors, and 130 school nurses.

Grant applications are still open for all Michigan school districts to take advantage of the funding.

