Expired passport? You can still return to the US

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People with expired passports will be allowed to return to the US.

The US State Department says American citizens can travel back with certain expired passports until the end of March 2022. The exception applies to those whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020.

Officials caution that other criteria may apply and people should check on the specific information in each country before making travel plans.

For information on US passports, visit the US Department of State website HERE.

Read more: COVID cause airline backups across Michigan

Leaving Michigan on a plane? Unruly passengers could lose privileges

More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.