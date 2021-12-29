Advertisement

Expired passport? You can still return to the US

Officials caution that other criteria may apply.
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.(AP Photo/Eileen Putman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People with expired passports will be allowed to return to the US.

The US State Department says American citizens can travel back with certain expired passports until the end of March 2022. The exception applies to those whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020.

Officials caution that other criteria may apply and people should check on the specific information in each country before making travel plans.

For information on US passports, visit the US Department of State website HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

