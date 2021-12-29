Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 25,858 new cases, 338 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge took a turn Wednesday. The state health department reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged a record-breaking 12,929 cases daily during that span.

The deaths announced Wednesday includes 232 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,507,338 cases and 26,988 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has decreased, averaging around 35,000 across the state in the last two days, less than last week’s average of 37,000. The positivity rate spiked, with the state now averaging about 26.29% in the last two days, compared to 16% last week.

As of Wednesday, 63% of all Michigan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Dec. 29, there are 75 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.