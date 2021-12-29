Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 25,858 new cases, 338 deaths over past 2 days

State confirmed 1,241,728 total recoveries
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge took a turn Wednesday. The state health department reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged a record-breaking 12,929 cases daily during that span.

The deaths announced Wednesday includes 232 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,507,338 cases and 26,988 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has decreased, averaging around 35,000 across the state in the last two days, less than last week’s average of 37,000. The positivity rate spiked, with the state now averaging about 26.29% in the last two days, compared to 16% last week.

As of Wednesday, 63% of all Michigan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Dec. 29, there are 75 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo

Latest News

New look for News 10
Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief, Dec. 29, 2021
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
Michigan’s only Historically Black College returning
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New isolation protocols face criticism in Michigan and beyond