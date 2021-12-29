Advertisement

68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision

Foggy weather believed to be a factor in the collision
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers identified the two people killed in in a collision on Christmas Eve.

Police said Tuesday the victims were identified as Jill Zakett, a 68-year-old woman from Hastings, and Thomas Zakett, a 34-year-old man from Beaverton.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. on M-50 at Hastings Road. Police said Jill Zakett was driving a Pontiac Vibe northbound on Hastings Road and did not stop at the intersection, where her vehicle was struck by a GMC truck traveling eastbound on M-50.

Jill and Thomas Zakett were declared dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the GMC truck was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. MSP believes the foggy weather was a contributing factor in the collision.

