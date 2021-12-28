U-M to resume in person classes Jan. 5, with added safety measures

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan students will continue learning in-person according to university officials, however students will be met with some new safety guidelines once they return from break.

On Dec. 17, the university announced they will be requiring booster shots against COVID-19 for all students, faculty, and staff.

In addition to the required boosters, students living on campus must get a COVID-19 test upon arrival through U-M’s Community Sampling and Tracking Program. Students must wear face coverings in the common areas of residence halls and in Recreation Sports facilities, at least through Jan. 17, 2022. The U of M indoor and transit mask requirement will remain in effect.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, everyone attending ticketed events, including on-campus performances and athletic events, must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they traveled over the winter break, regardless of vaccination status. Most university employees return to work Jan. 3 following the break.

The university also is recommending that food or drink not be served at on-campus gatherings to minimize the need to remove face coverings.

The university announced the new health guidelines to help slow the rapidly spreading and highly transmissible omicron variant detected on campus just weeks ago.

In-person classes at U of M will resume for students according to the regular schedule on Jan. 5, 2022.

