Advertisement

U-M to resume in person classes Jan. 5, with added safety measures

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they traveled over the winter...
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they traveled over the winter break, regardless of vaccination status.(WTVG)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan students will continue learning in-person according to university officials, however students will be met with some new safety guidelines once they return from break.

On Dec. 17, the university announced they will be requiring booster shots against COVID-19 for all students, faculty, and staff.

Related: University of Michigan requiring boosters

In addition to the required boosters, students living on campus must get a COVID-19 test upon arrival through U-M’s Community Sampling and Tracking Program. Students must wear face coverings in the common areas of residence halls and in Recreation Sports facilities, at least through Jan. 17, 2022. The U of M indoor and transit mask requirement will remain in effect.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, everyone attending ticketed events, including on-campus performances and athletic events, must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they traveled over the winter break, regardless of vaccination status. Most university employees return to work Jan. 3 following the break.

The university also is recommending that food or drink not be served at on-campus gatherings to minimize the need to remove face coverings.

The university announced the new health guidelines to help slow the rapidly spreading and highly transmissible omicron variant detected on campus just weeks ago.

Related: Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan

In-person classes at U of M will resume for students according to the regular schedule on Jan. 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
Power outages hit Jackson, Haslett
Elijah Cole Lile
MSP seek teen missing from juvenile detention facility
Town favorite, Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse, in Owosso was damaged by a fire. The owners say the...
Owosso restaurant fire under investigation
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

“The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals are not...
Following COVID ridden year, Michigan schools use new state grant to hire more nurses, social workers, counselors
Have you seen this man? Police need help finding suspect in murder of Lansing mother and daughter
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools