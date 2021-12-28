Advertisement

Testing urged in mid-Michigan as COVID-19 cases surge amid holidays

On Monday, Michigan reported over 32,000 COVID-19 cases.
Just as a holiday weekend ended, COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the United States...
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as a holiday weekend ended, COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the United States including right here in Michigan.

On Monday, Michigan reported over 32,000 COVID-19 cases. Health officials are urging everyone to take steps after any holiday gatherings to prevent spreading COVID-19 between friends and family.

There is unfortunately a shortage of COVID-19 tests that you can take at home right now, but the best thing to do if you find out you were exposed is to get tested - even if you are fully vaccinated.

Testing should be done especially if you were gathering with people outside of your household. Because symptoms of omicron can resemble the common cold, it’s recommended that you wait 5 to 7 days after exposure to get that test.

As has been the case since the onset of the pandemic, if you’re feeling sick - stay home.

“If you are not feeling well or you had a high risk exposure, the people that you were staying with for the holidays, they are all sick with COVID, than you would want to stay home yourself and get tested,” said Dr. Madeleine Gagnon of Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

If you’re heading to any more gatherings for the New Year, it’s important to remember that you’ll start to see symptoms of COVID-19 anywhere from two to 14 days after you’ve been exposed.

