Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Frosty, Jingle and Snowflake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Penny Myers from the Capital Area Humane Society stopped by Studio 10 to introduce us to three baby guinea pigs, Frosty, Jingle and Snowflake, looking for their forever home.

Brought to you by Dowding Industries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.