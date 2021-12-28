Advertisement

Rep. Elissa Slotkin announces run for re-election in Michigan’s new 7th District

Rep. Elissa Slotkin
Rep. Elissa Slotkin(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shortly after Michigan’s new redistricting commission approved a U.S. House map Tuesday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced she will run for re-election in the new 7th District.

The 7th District contains two of the two and a half counties contained in Michigan’s former 8th district, which Slotkin currently represents.

“This new district contains nearly two-thirds of the population that I currently represent, my current congressional headquarters, and my campaign offices from 2018 and 2020,” Slotkin said. “After three years of representing this area of Mid-Michigan in Congress, I understand the mandate that families here expect me to prioritize: making daily life more affordable by lowering the cost of prescription drugs and child care; rebuilding Michigan’s manufacturing capacity by creating good-paying American jobs that cannot be outsourced; and not letting China eat our lunch.”

The new 7th District includes all of Livingston, Shiawassee, Ingham and Clinton Counties, nearly all of Eaton County, and includes small portions of Oakland and Genesee Counties.

