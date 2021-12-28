Reminder to mid-Michigan claimants: UIA offices closing for holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is encouraging people to file their claims early this week.

UIA offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the holidays.

Certification by phone will not be available during the closure and the UIA says there may be a one to two-day delay for deposits going to bank accounts or debit cards.

The offices closed last month for the Thanksgiving holiday.

