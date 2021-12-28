One of the longest running Broadway shows, coming next week to East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -CATS is coming January 4-9 to The Wharton Center and Studio 10 got the chance to chat with one of the cast members.

Aiden Pressel, who plays Plato/Macavity, shares a little peek behind the curtain and what life on the road is like.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.