One of the longest running Broadway shows, coming next week to East Lansing

By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -CATS is coming January 4-9 to The Wharton Center and Studio 10 got the chance to chat with one of the cast members.

Aiden Pressel, who plays Plato/Macavity, shares a little peek behind the curtain and what life on the road is like.

Cats