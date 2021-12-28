New year, some new leadership for Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the new year, comes new leadership for Lansing and Jackson.

The City of Lansing will welcome in a new council member on New Year’s Day and welcome back some familiar faces. Jeffery Brown has been elected to serve on the council as an at-large member.

Mayor Andy Schor and city clerk Chris Swope will continue to serve in their respective positions in 2022.

The three will be sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

