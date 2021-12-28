Advertisement

New year, some new leadership for Lansing

The city will also welcome back some familiar faces.
Lansing City Hall
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the new year, comes new leadership for Lansing and Jackson.

The City of Lansing will welcome in a new council member on New Year’s Day and welcome back some familiar faces. Jeffery Brown has been elected to serve on the council as an at-large member.

Mayor Andy Schor and city clerk Chris Swope will continue to serve in their respective positions in 2022.

The three will be sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Related: Mayor Schor picks next Lansing Police Chief

Lansing city officials look for solutions to gun violence

Lansing Mayoral candidates on crime rates and city’s 22nd homicide

