Morning Stories -- Dec. 28, 2021: Flight delays cause frustration, health officials recommend shorter isolation periods, missing teen could be in Lansing

Here are this morning's biggest stories
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID cause airline backups across Michigan

Almost 15,000 flights across the United States were canceled Monday due to an unwanted travel companion: omicron.

Mid-Michigan stores packed with shoppers returning gifts

The gift-giving season is pretty much over, but that doesn’t mean the stores are seeing less foot traffic.

The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,481,480 and 26,650 deaths

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention

Michigan State University’s women’s basketball is coming off a tough two-game loss in the West Palm Beach Invitational, but one player in particular stood out for the Spartans.

List: New Year’s Day, New Year’s Eve events in Mid-Michigan

Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says

The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Te’onna L. Tolliver was last last seen Sunday evening.

Christmas tree recycling available in Lansing area through January

If you’re beginning the week with taking down your Christmas tree, it’s encouraged that you recycle your decorations responsibly.

