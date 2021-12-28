Months later, Police need help finding suspect in murder of Lansing mother and daughter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department and US Marshals Service are still looking for Brion Reynolds, the man wanted in connection with the murder of Michelle Roper and Alexis Brown.
Background: Police ID two victims in Lansing double homicide, suspect still at large
Michelle Roper was the mother of Alexis Brown, who had children with Reynolds, 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds.
In the afternoon of Sept. 16 Reynolds, 23, and a friend, Gavin Anspach, arrived at a home on W. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. There, police believe Reynolds fatally shot Roper and Brown, as well as wounded a 6-year-old boy, before taking Lilliana and Zymani.
The two girls were found hours later, while the 6-year-old survived a gunshot wound. Gavin Anspach was apprehended by police shortly thereafter, but Brion Reynolds has remained hidden from police for months.
Related: $10K reward offered for capture of murder suspect Brion Reynolds
On Sept. 20, a multiple count felony warrant was issued for Reynolds through the 54-A District Court for charges that include two counts of open murder, three assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Reynolds. If you have any information regarding his location, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or usmarshals.gov/tips.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
More:
- Whitmer OKs extending development tax incentives by 5 years
- Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo
- Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.