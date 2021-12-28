Months later, Police need help finding suspect in murder of Lansing mother and daughter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department and US Marshals Service are still looking for Brion Reynolds, the man wanted in connection with the murder of Michelle Roper and Alexis Brown.

Background: Police ID two victims in Lansing double homicide, suspect still at large

Michelle Roper was the mother of Alexis Brown, who had children with Reynolds, 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds.

In the afternoon of Sept. 16 Reynolds, 23, and a friend, Gavin Anspach, arrived at a home on W. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. There, police believe Reynolds fatally shot Roper and Brown, as well as wounded a 6-year-old boy, before taking Lilliana and Zymani.

The two girls were found hours later, while the 6-year-old survived a gunshot wound. Gavin Anspach was apprehended by police shortly thereafter, but Brion Reynolds has remained hidden from police for months.

Related: $10K reward offered for capture of murder suspect Brion Reynolds

On Sept. 20, a multiple count felony warrant was issued for Reynolds through the 54-A District Court for charges that include two counts of open murder, three assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Reynolds. If you have any information regarding his location, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or usmarshals.gov/tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

More:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.