Michigan State Police urge caution when using space heaters

More than one-third of house fires happen during winter season
According to the National Safety Council, heating is the second leading cause of house fires.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we enter into another Michigan winter, there’s a number of ways we choose to keep ourselves warm.

For those who don’t know, it can get cold in Michigan.

According to the National Safety Council, heating is the second leading cause of house fires. More than one-third of all house fires happen during the winter season.

MSP is urging Michiganders to be careful with space heaters. The department tweeted Tuesday several tips to stay safe while staying warm.

  • Keep space heaters at least three feet from any combustible surface or material.
  • Don’t let children near space heaters.
  • Never use them when you are asleep.

The Delta Township Fire Department had similar tips and suggested a three-foot no-children zone around any heaters or wood-burning stoves.

Additionally, never use an extension cord or power strip, but plug the space heater directly into a wall outlet. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, space heaters can overheat a power strip or extension cord, which can lead to a fire.

Space heaters have been the cause of multiple house fires across Michigan, causing injuries and, in some cases, deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

