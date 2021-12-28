Jackson students able to get free COVID testing ahead of return to school

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at all Jackson Public Schools will be able to get a free rapid COVID test before coming back to school and during the first day back. The Jackson Health Department is working with Jackson Public Schools to put on a rapid testing drive-thru.

Related: Testing urged in mid-Michigan as COVID-19 cases surge amid holidays

In the last four weeks, the number of children hospitalized for COVID has jumped significantly. Pediatric COVID cases continue to rise as the Omicron variant spreads. With just left than a week left before students return to school, the Jackson Health Department is recommending students and staff get tested. Matthew Budd of the Jackson Health Department said the free testing is to ensure a safe return.

“We decided that we could set up a testing site here at the health department that Sunday before school begins and that Monday morning just to help anyone who might be concerned,” Budd said. “Maybe they were exposed and don’t want to come to school while they’re positive or anyone who’s showing signs of illness on that Monday or that Monday morning.”

Dec. 27, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,481,480 and 26,650 deaths

Students and staff are asked to sign up online for their appointments. They are also asked to bring their registration forms with them. Those getting tested are asked to stay in the car and wear a mask when interacting with testing staff.

Testing is not required to return to school but the Health Department said that even if students aren’t experiencing symptoms, getting a test can give students and their family’s peace of mind.

“The last thing we want is for people to get sick during the holidays and or potentially exposed and come back into the school place and infect others,” said Budd.

For more information on testing offered for Jackson Public Schools, click here.

More: Following COVID ridden year, Michigan schools use new state grant to hire more nurses, social workers, counselors

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.