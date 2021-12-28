Advertisement

Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for any tips that lead to Santo’s return.
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An online search group called Bring Brendan Santo Home is now asking for photos to help in the search.

The group is asking anyone who was at Michigan State University on the night of Brendan’s disappearance to share their photos that may have Santo in the background.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving Yakely Hall on MSU’s campus just before midnight on Oct. 29 and has been missing ever since. Santo, a Grand Valley State University student, was reportedly visiting friends on the night of his disappearance.

Police have been searching extensively for Brendan and their search now focuses on the red cedar river. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for any tips that lead to Santo’s return.

If you have any information on Santo’s whereabouts, contact MSU police.

Related: Charity hockey game scheduled to help find Brendan Santo

MSU launches safety app as search for Santo continues

MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old

Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search

Search for Brendan Santo expands
Search for Brendan Santo expands(WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Power outages hit Jackson, Haslett
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
Town favorite, Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse, in Owosso was damaged by a fire. The owners say the...
Owosso restaurant fire under investigation
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
The auto company sent out a press release on Friday, Feb. 28, saying that more than 1200 jobs...
GM Delta Twp. shutdown through holiday weekend, returning in 2022

Latest News

Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Reminder to mid-Michigan claimants: UIA offices closing for holidays
Reminder to mid-Michigan claimants: UIA offices closing for holidays
Lansing City Hall
New year, some new leadership for Lansing
5AM Testing urged in mid-Michigan as COVID-19 cases surge amid holidays
Testing urged in mid-Michigan as COVID-19 cases surge amid holidays - 5am