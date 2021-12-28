Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An online search group called Bring Brendan Santo Home is now asking for photos to help in the search.

The group is asking anyone who was at Michigan State University on the night of Brendan’s disappearance to share their photos that may have Santo in the background.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving Yakely Hall on MSU’s campus just before midnight on Oct. 29 and has been missing ever since. Santo, a Grand Valley State University student, was reportedly visiting friends on the night of his disappearance.

Police have been searching extensively for Brendan and their search now focuses on the red cedar river. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for any tips that lead to Santo’s return.

If you have any information on Santo’s whereabouts, contact MSU police.

