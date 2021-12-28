Following COVID ridden year, Michigan schools use new state grant to hire more nurses, social workers, counselors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools are taking a step to invest in the mental health of their students.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that schools are in the process of hiring an additional 560 psychologists, school social workers, counselors, and nurses with the help of funding from the FY22 State School Aid Act.

If there was anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that health care workers work much harder than we thought to keep the public healthy and deserve more thanks than we could ever give them, minimum wage employees are essential, and the mental health of students is important now more than ever. Governor Whitmer agrees.

“The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals are not luxuries. Healthy students—physically, mentally, and social-emotionally—are better learners,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Having skilled professionals in school buildings helps our kids get the supports they need so they can thrive in the classroom and beyond.”

In the FY2022 budget, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature worked together to appropriate $240 million to increase the number of school-based professionals support students’ mental and physical health.

“Our children require academic, social emotional, and physical supports, both in and out of schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “School communities across the state are appreciative of this critical new FY 22 budget investment negotiated between the governor and the state legislature. This $240 million begins the requisite school support for our children’s mental health and physical needs.”

To date, 210 school districts have applied for grant funding to hire 562 staff members including 60 school psychologists, 226 school social workers, 146 school counselors, and 130 school nurses. Grant funds help districts hire staff and gradually transition from fully funding the position with state funds in year 1 to fully funding the position with local funds in year 4.

The application is still open, and all districts are eligible to apply. Districts can review frequently asked questions and submit their application by visiting Michigan.gov/MDE. Districts must hire staff by March 1, 2022 to qualify.

