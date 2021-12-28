Advertisement

Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb.

Officials at the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Monday that 12-year-old Menari gave birth to one baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately. But she was having problems after that.

A team of on-call medical professionals was brought in, including local OBGYN and neonatology specialists who usually treat humans.

They anesthetized Menari, and ultrasound showed that the second baby was dead and badly positioned.

The medical team was able to remove it without a Cesarean section.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages hit Jackson, Haslett
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
Town favorite, Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse, in Owosso was damaged by a fire. The owners say the...
Owosso restaurant fire under investigation
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
The auto company sent out a press release on Friday, Feb. 28, saying that more than 1200 jobs...
GM Delta Twp. shutdown through holiday weekend, returning in 2022

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Group asking anyone on MSU’s campus the night of disappearance for help finding Brendan Santo
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
The misery is continuing at U.S. airports Tuesday, with plenty of cancellations and delays .
More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools