Advertisement

COVID cause airline backups across Michigan

Omicron surge creates problems nationwide
(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost 15,000 flights across the United States were canceled Monday due to an unwanted travel companion: omicron.

Dec. 27, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,481,480 and 26,650 deaths

The delays and cancelations left families stranded with nowhere to go. Todd and James Walker Rudolph had planned to fly out of Lansing on the 26th, but after checking their flight status, learned they won’t be returning home to Seattle for a while.

“I’m definitely frazzled,” said Walker Rudolph, “We ended up having to cancel our flight with Alaska all together. And rebook on Delta from Chicago, so we’re getting on Amtrak tomorrow to go to Chicago, stay the night there, and then fly out.

With having to spend more than $1,000 on travel fees, the two still have a positive mindset.

“We’ve all been COVID negative, so, everyone is healthy and we got to stay in a nice warm house for an extra couple of nights as opposed to an airport floor.”

Lansing resident Aaron Radel said, “As soon as I landed I looked at the boards and I saw that my flight was a little big delayed, little distraught, I was planning on making it home, especially to my cats, I miss my boys,” as he got off his flight, “I was frustrated, I swore a little bit.”

More: Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The system won’t be used for traffic enforcement.
City to install cameras that record license plate numbers
Power outages hit Jackson, Haslett
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention
MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention
Nia Clouden gaining attention as one of the nation's best
Mid-Michigan stores packed with shoppers returning gifts
Mid-Michigan stores packed with shoppers returning gifts