COVID cause airline backups across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost 15,000 flights across the United States were canceled Monday due to an unwanted travel companion: omicron.

Dec. 27, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,481,480 and 26,650 deaths

The delays and cancelations left families stranded with nowhere to go. Todd and James Walker Rudolph had planned to fly out of Lansing on the 26th, but after checking their flight status, learned they won’t be returning home to Seattle for a while.

“I’m definitely frazzled,” said Walker Rudolph, “We ended up having to cancel our flight with Alaska all together. And rebook on Delta from Chicago, so we’re getting on Amtrak tomorrow to go to Chicago, stay the night there, and then fly out.

With having to spend more than $1,000 on travel fees, the two still have a positive mindset.

“We’ve all been COVID negative, so, everyone is healthy and we got to stay in a nice warm house for an extra couple of nights as opposed to an airport floor.”

Lansing resident Aaron Radel said, “As soon as I landed I looked at the boards and I saw that my flight was a little big delayed, little distraught, I was planning on making it home, especially to my cats, I miss my boys,” as he got off his flight, “I was frustrated, I swore a little bit.”

