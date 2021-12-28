Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan public schools can now use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers for the rest of the year.

The bill lets secretaries, paraprofessionals, and other school employees without a teaching certificate work as subs if they have a high school diploma or an equivalent certificate.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill last week and announced it Monday. She calls the bill a ‘temporary stopgap’ to combat the teacher shortage.

