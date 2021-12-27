Unruly passengers could lose privlages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a new warning from the FAA, travelers who create issues while aboard planes can lose their TSA pre-check credentials.

FAA administrator Steve Dickson says quote: “if you act out of line, you will wait in line.”

According to the TSA, more than ten million Americans have precheck credentials. These allow you to bypass certain security measures.

So far this year, there have been more than 5,800 complaints of unruly behavior by airline passengers. Most were related to mask rules.

“TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents, and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions.”

The FAA will proved the TSA with information of passengers who receive recommended fines for unruly behavior, the TSA will share information to help the FAA identify and locate unruly passengers and serve them with penalty notices. That information sharing includes vigorous provisions to protect passengers’ privacy and personal information.

The FAA and @TSA have zero tolerance for bad behavior. One unruly incident is one too many. #FlySmart https://t.co/QzQZJFfLTN — FAA Steve Dickson (@FAA_Steve) December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.