Advertisement

Power out for over 1,000 in Jackson

The outage covers an area on the east side of the city, west of 127.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers in Jackson are without power.

The outage covers an area on the east side of the city, west of US-127. A crew has been assigned but the cause has not yet been determined.

A close-up of the area is shown below and the full outage map can be found HERE.

As of 6:50 a.m., the estimated restoration time was set for 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A power outage is impacting over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers in Jackson.
A power outage is impacting over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers in Jackson.(Consumers Energy)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The system won’t be used for traffic enforcement.
City to install cameras that record license plate numbers
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
“It’s going to be top of the line,” Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said.
Donor replacing school football field, creating scholarships

Latest News

WILX Updated First Alert Weather Forecast 12/27/21
The auto company sent out a press release on Friday, Feb. 28, saying that more than 1200 jobs...
GM Delta Twp. shutdown through holiday weekend, returning in 2022
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 12/27/21
As we fast approach the biggest day for holiday returns, these thieves see it as an easy target.
Porch pirates ruining Christmas for Mid-Michigan residents