Power out for over 1,000 in Jackson
The outage covers an area on the east side of the city, west of 127.
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers in Jackson are without power.
The outage covers an area on the east side of the city, west of US-127. A crew has been assigned but the cause has not yet been determined.
A close-up of the area is shown below and the full outage map can be found HERE.
As of 6:50 a.m., the estimated restoration time was set for 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.