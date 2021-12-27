Power out for over 1,000 in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers in Jackson are without power.

The outage covers an area on the east side of the city, west of US-127. A crew has been assigned but the cause has not yet been determined.

A close-up of the area is shown below and the full outage map can be found HERE.

As of 6:50 a.m., the estimated restoration time was set for 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

